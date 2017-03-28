IMPINJ Inc (PI) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

IMPINJ Inc (NYSE:PI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.79% from the stock’s current price.

PI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IMPINJ in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pacific Crest reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

IMPINJ (NYSE:PI) opened at 29.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57. The company’s market cap is $596.97 million. IMPINJ has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $41.91.

IMPINJ (NYSE:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business earned $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IMPINJ will post $0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Brodersen sold 5,400 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $153,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,866,687.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the third quarter worth about $54,684,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the third quarter worth about $8,256,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the fourth quarter worth about $7,245,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the third quarter worth about $5,862,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the fourth quarter worth about $5,216,000.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc is a provider of RAIN radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions. The Company sells a platform that includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), reader ICs, readers and gateways that enable wireless connectivity to everyday items, and software that delivers Item Intelligence from endpoint reads.

