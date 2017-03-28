National Research Co. (NRCIB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on April 14th

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRCIB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.
National Research (NASDAQ:NRCIB) opened at 40.6799 on Tuesday. National Research has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average is $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.55 million, a PE ratio of 49.1897 and a beta of 0.33.
National Research (NASDAQ:NRCIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. National Research had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 35.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that National Research will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NRCIB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. First Analysis lowered shares of National Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.
In related news, CEO Michael D. Hays sold 10,000 shares of National Research stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,754,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,741,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hays sold 4,296 shares of National Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $78,702.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,754,250 shares in the company, valued at $105,417,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.
National Research Co is a business services company in the Health Care Services industry.
