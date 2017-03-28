National Grid plc (NG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

National Grid plc (LON:NG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($13.82) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of National Grid plc in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 854 ($10.73) price target for the company. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid plc in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.56) price target (down previously from GBX 1,040 ($13.07)) on shares of National Grid plc in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Grid plc in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc lifted their price target on shares of National Grid plc from GBX 1,060 ($13.32) to GBX 1,070 ($13.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. National Grid plc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,010 ($12.69).

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) opened at 1015.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 975.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 982.57. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of GBX 888.90 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,148.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 38.19 billion.

National Grid plc Company Profile

National Grid plc is an electricity and gas utility company focused on transmission and distribution activities in electricity and gas in both the United Kingdom and the United States. The Company’s segments include UK Electricity Transmission, which is engaged in high voltage electricity transmission networks in Great Britain; UK Gas Transmission, which is the gas transmission network in Great Britain and United Kingdom liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage activities; UK Gas Distribution, which includes approximately four of the eight regional networks of Great Britain’s gas distribution system, and US Regulated, which includes gas distribution networks, electricity distribution networks and high voltage electricity transmission networks in New York, and New England and electricity generation facilities in New York.

