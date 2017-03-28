National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) Receives $15.72 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.52.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.75 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 10th. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG raised National CineMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) opened at 12.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $741.24 million, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.89. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $16.10.
National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company earned $142.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia will post $0.43 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 314.30%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 17,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 4.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in National CineMedia by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 10.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.
National CineMedia Company Profile
National CineMedia, Inc (NCM, Inc) is a holding company that manages its consolidated subsidiary National CineMedia, LLC (NCM LLC). NCM LLC operates the digital in-theatre media network in North America, through which it sells in-theatre and online advertising and promotions. The Company is engaged in advertising business.
