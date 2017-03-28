Bank of Montreal (BMO) PT Raised to C$107.00 at National Bank Financial

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a report released on Wednesday. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s current price.

BMO has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$100.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$97.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$100.00.

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) traded down 0.05% on Wednesday, reaching $99.24. The company had a trading volume of 981,853 shares. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $77.08 and a 1-year high of $104.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

In other Bank of Montreal news, insider Alexandra Dousmanis-Curtis sold 7,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.90, for a total transaction of C$738,513.30. Also, insider Gilles Gerard Ouellette sold 38,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.50, for a total transaction of C$3,860,406.00. Insiders sold a total of 158,563 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,430 over the last ninety days.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal (the Bank) is a financial services provider. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services. The Bank conducts its business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking (P&C), Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

