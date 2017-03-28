National Bank Financial Comments on Silver Wheaton Corp.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (SLW)

Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) (TSE:SLW) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. in a research report issued on Wednesday. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the firm will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Silver Wheaton Corp.’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Silver Wheaton Corp. had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $258 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.82 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut their target price on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) opened at 21.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average is $21.60. Silver Wheaton Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $31.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLW. Orinda Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Silver Wheaton Corp. by 7.1% in the third quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silver Wheaton Corp. by 694.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period. GLG Partners LP bought a new stake in Silver Wheaton Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Silver Wheaton Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Puplava Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Silver Wheaton Corp. during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Silver Wheaton Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Silver Wheaton Corp.’s payout ratio is 2,402.40%.

About Silver Wheaton Corp.

Silver Wheaton Corp. (Silver Wheaton) is a mining company. The Company is a pure precious metals streaming company engaged in the sale of silver and gold. It has entered into over 19 long-term purchase agreements and approximately two early deposit long-term purchase agreement associated with silver and gold, relating to over 30 different mining assets, whereby Silver Wheaton acquires silver and gold production at various mines.

