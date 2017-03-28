Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $130.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) opened at 15.05 on Tuesday. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.65 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc is an international manufacturing and distribution company. The Company operates through two segments: Material Handling, which designs, manufactures and markets a range of plastic and metal products, and Distribution, which is engaged in the distribution of equipment, tools and supplies used for tire servicing and automotive undervehicle repair and the manufacture of tire repair and retreading products.

