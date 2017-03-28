MTS Systems Co. (MTSC) Position Held by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas maintained its position in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.13% of MTS Systems worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MTS Systems by 786.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after buying an additional 230,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MTS Systems by 12.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 70,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in MTS Systems by 12.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,143,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,620,000 after buying an additional 129,127 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in MTS Systems by 90.5% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 80,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 38,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in MTS Systems by 76.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) opened at 53.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.39 million, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.54. MTS Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $62.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MTS Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation is a supplier of test systems and position sensors. The Company operates through two segments: Test and Sensors. The Test segment provides testing solutions, including hardware, software and services to ground vehicles, materials and structures markets. The Sensors segment provides position sensors for a range of industrial and mobile hydraulic applications.

