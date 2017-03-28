MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) Stake Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.73% of MSC Industrial Direct Co worth $38,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co by 9.0% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 127,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,944,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co by 13.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,930,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co by 61.4% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 241,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after buying an additional 91,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) opened at 99.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.12. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a one year low of $67.74 and a one year high of $105.70.

MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post $3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct Co from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered MSC Industrial Direct Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.30.

In related news, SVP David Wright sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $283,734.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,393. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Davanzo sold 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $310,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,875 shares of company stock worth $8,752,403. Insiders own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc is a North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. The Company’s range of MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components and electrical supplies.

