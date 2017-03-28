Analysts Set MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) Target Price at $74.00

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

MSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on MSA Safety from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) opened at 68.58 on Tuesday. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $44.16 and a 52 week high of $74.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.51.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $296.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post $3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

In other news, insider William M. Lambert sold 532 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $36,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William M. Lambert sold 59,415 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $4,295,110.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,608 shares in the company, valued at $15,152,562.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,307 shares of company stock worth $11,540,457. Corporate insiders own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter worth $19,420,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter worth $13,563,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth $14,834,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 6.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,242,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,778,000 after buying an additional 132,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,621,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,129,000 after buying an additional 70,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

Mine Safety Appliances Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of products that protect people’s health and safety. The Company’s line of safety products is used by workers worldwide in the fire service, homeland security, oil and gas, construction and other industries, as well as the military.

