Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $29.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTNX. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities set a $38.00 price target on Nutanix and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutanix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) opened at 19.78 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $2.83 billion. Nutanix has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $46.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The business earned $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nutanix will post ($1.49) EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Mark Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at about $259,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc is a United States-based company, which provides an enterprise cloud platform that converges silos of server, virtualization and storage into an integrated solution. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform connects to public cloud services. It has operations in the United States; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Asia-Pacific, and Other Americas.

