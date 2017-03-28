Morgan Stanley Boosts Broadcom Ltd (AVGO) Price Target to $245.00

Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AVGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pacific Crest raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) opened at 219.05 on Thursday. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $139.18 and a 12 month high of $227.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.99 and its 200-day moving average is $186.14. The company’s market cap is $87.92 billion.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Broadcom had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a positive return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post $14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.49%.

In related news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 13,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,905,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis C. Eggebrecht sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $906,137.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,284,830 shares of company stock valued at $474,924,669. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 83,891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,829,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,043,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 96,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based devices and analog III-V based products. The Company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

