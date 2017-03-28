Monsanto Company (MON) Downgraded by Vetr Inc.

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) was downgraded by equities researchers at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a $118.00 target price on the stock. Vetr‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monsanto Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $105.00 target price on shares of Monsanto Company and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. CLSA upgraded shares of Monsanto Company from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Monsanto Company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.15.

Shares of Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) traded up 0.37% on Monday, hitting $114.09. 2,367,071 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.98 and its 200-day moving average is $106.06. Monsanto Company has a one year low of $84.79 and a one year high of $116.04.

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. Monsanto Company had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm earned $2.22 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Monsanto Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monsanto Company will post $4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Monsanto Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Stern sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $623,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $274,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,745,266.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monsanto Company by 506.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,040,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,355,000 after buying an additional 4,209,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monsanto Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,735,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monsanto Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,725,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in shares of Monsanto Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,397,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Monsanto Company by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,865,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,511,000 after buying an additional 2,080,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About Monsanto Company

Monsanto Company (Monsanto), along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of agricultural products for farmers. The Company provides seeds, biotechnology trait products, herbicides and precision agriculture tools to farmers. The Company operates through two segments: Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity.

