Monogram Residential Trust Inc (MORE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Monogram Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:MORE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monogram Residential Trust in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.70 price objective on shares of Monogram Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research cut Monogram Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a $11.00 price objective on Monogram Residential Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded Monogram Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Shares of Monogram Residential Trust (NYSE:MORE) opened at 9.88 on Friday. Monogram Residential Trust has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Monogram Residential Trust’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORE. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monogram Residential Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monogram Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Monogram Residential Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Monogram Residential Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monogram Residential Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Monogram Residential Trust Company Profile

Monogram Residential Trust, Inc (Monogram) is an integrated self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in, develops and operates multifamily communities offering location and lifestyle amenities. The Company focuses on increasing earnings, long-term shareholder value and cash flow through the acquisition, development, and operation of its multifamily communities and the disposition of selected multifamily communities in its portfolio.

