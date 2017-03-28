Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded shares of Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday. They currently have GBX 2,100 ($26.39) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,025 ($25.45).

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MNDI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Mondi Plc in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating on shares of Mondi Plc in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on Mondi Plc from GBX 1,900 ($23.88) to GBX 2,000 ($25.14) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,882.50 ($23.66).

Shares of Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) opened at 1914.00 on Monday. Mondi Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,240.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,963.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,875.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,695.90. The firm’s market cap is GBX 9.27 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/mondi-plc-mndi-downgraded-by-credit-suisse-group-ag-to-neutral-updated.html.

About Mondi Plc

Mondi plc is a United Kingdom-based packaging and paper company. The Company is engaged in managing forests and producing pulp, paper and compound plastics for industrial and consumer packaging. The Company and Mondi Limited, under a dual listed company (DLC) structure, operate together as a single economic entity.

