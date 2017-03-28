Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) PT Lowered to $14.00

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) had its target price cut by analysts at Mizuho from $18.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CPE. FBR & Co set a $20.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum Company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.84 price target for the company. KLR Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum Company from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.48.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) opened at 11.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.40 billion. Callon Petroleum Company has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $18.53.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Callon Petroleum Company had a negative net margin of 122.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Callon Petroleum Company’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Callon Petroleum Company will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum Company news, VP Jerry A. Weant sold 4,000 shares of Callon Petroleum Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $57,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum Company by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,129,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,803,000 after buying an additional 2,958,600 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum Company by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,791,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,380,000 after buying an additional 599,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,396,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,940,000 after buying an additional 99,606 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum Company during the fourth quarter worth $67,661,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum Company during the fourth quarter worth $62,283,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on unconventional, onshore, oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and the Midland Basin.

