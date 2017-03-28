MiMedx Group Inc (MDXG) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of MiMedx Group worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 52,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 56.9% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 324,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 117,700 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 66,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG) opened at 9.30 on Tuesday. MiMedx Group Inc has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $986.12 million, a PE ratio of 84.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company earned $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MiMedx Group Inc will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDXG shares. First Analysis restated a “hold” rating on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiMedx Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MiMedx Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc (MiMedx) is an integrated developer, processor and marketer of regenerative biomaterial products and bioimplants processed from human amniotic membrane and other birth tissues and human skin and bone. The Company operates in the Regenerative Biomaterials business segment, which includes the development, processing and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products and bioimplants processed from human amniotic membrane and other birth tissues in the wound care, surgical, sports medicine, ophthalmic and dental market categories.

