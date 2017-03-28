Brokerages Set MiMedx Group Inc (MDXG) PT at $11.50

Shares of MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDXG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. First Analysis reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiMedx Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of MiMedx Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 52,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/mimedx-group-inc-mdxg-given-average-recommendation-of-buy-by-brokerages-updated.html.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) opened at 9.30 on Tuesday. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70. The company has a market cap of $986.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.55 and a beta of 0.97.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.13 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MiMedx Group will post $0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc (MiMedx) is an integrated developer, processor and marketer of regenerative biomaterial products and bioimplants processed from human amniotic membrane and other birth tissues and human skin and bone. The Company operates in the Regenerative Biomaterials business segment, which includes the development, processing and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products and bioimplants processed from human amniotic membrane and other birth tissues in the wound care, surgical, sports medicine, ophthalmic and dental market categories.

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.