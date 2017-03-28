Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr Forecasted to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (MST)

Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr (TSE:MST) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial dropped their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr in a research note issued on Thursday. Raymond James Financial analyst K. Avalos now forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins cut Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial cut Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 22nd.

About Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr

Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust is a United States-based real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on the United States multifamily sector. It owns and operates garden-style apartment communities. The Company’s portfolio consists of over 70 multifamily garden-style residential properties, including approximately 22,550 units, located in over 10 metropolitan markets throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States.

