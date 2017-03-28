Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Stake Lowered by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,800 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 31,700 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,936,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 277,037 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,774,649 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $102,219,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 33,234 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,146,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,050,000 after buying an additional 239,730 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) opened at 65.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.40. The company has a market cap of $503.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.08. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $48.03 and a 52-week high of $65.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm earned $26.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup Inc upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on Microsoft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Vetr downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.56 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.28.

In related news, insider G Mason Morfit sold 4,616,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $297,270,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Gates III sold 2,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $129,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,623,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,600,525 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

