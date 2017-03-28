Micron Technology’s (MU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Loop Capital

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Loop Capital in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MU. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Pacific Crest restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Vetr downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) opened at 28.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.93. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $29.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business earned $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Micron Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/micron-technologys-mu-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-loop-capital-updated.html.

In other Micron Technology news, VP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $3,104,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 421,690 shares in the company, valued at $10,390,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian Shirley sold 90,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $2,000,912.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 403,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,921,532.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,572 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,332,000. Elkhorn Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,749,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.