Insider Selling: Hershey Co (HSY) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) insider Michele Buck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.60, for a total value of $217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,180,411.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 7th, Michele Buck sold 4,500 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $486,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Michele Buck sold 2,000 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $207,680.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Michele Buck sold 6,500 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $678,470.00.

Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) opened at 108.26 on Tuesday. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $87.92 and a 12-month high of $117.79. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.36 and a 200-day moving average of $101.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Hershey had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 110.82%. The company earned $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post $4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 73.73%.

WARNING: “Insider Selling: Hershey Co (HSY) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/michele-buck-sells-2000-shares-of-hershey-co-hsy-stock-updated.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Hershey by 24.9% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 278,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after buying an additional 55,411 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $6,732,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Hershey by 51.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after buying an additional 26,919 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 446.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,034,000 after buying an additional 1,252,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $106.00 price target on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hershey from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.31.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company is a producer of chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery. The Company’s principal confectionery offerings include gum and mint refreshment products; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings and beverages, and snack items, such as spreads, meat snacks, bars, and snack bites and mixes.

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.