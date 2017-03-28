Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. Michaels Companies also updated its FY18 guidance to $2.05-2.17 EPS.

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) opened at 21.98 on Tuesday. Michaels Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies Inc will post $2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIK. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Michaels Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Michaels Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank AG cut their price objective on Michaels Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Michaels Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Michaels Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.27.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Management Associat sold 18,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $383,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles M. Sonsteby sold 38,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $857,238.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,177.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,070,774 shares of company stock worth $384,601,678 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/michaels-companies-inc-mik-releases-q1-earnings-guidance-updated-updated.html.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc is North America’s specialty provider of arts, crafts, framing, floral, wall decor, and seasonal merchandise for the hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorator. As of February 27, 2016, the Company owned and operated more than 1,340 stores in 49 states and Canada under the brands Michaels, Aaron Brothers and Pat Catan’s.

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.