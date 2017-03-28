Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) SVP Michael S. Ettinger Sells 6,960 Shares

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 6,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total value of $1,190,786.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,356,485.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) opened at 171.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.80. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.23 and a 12 month high of $183.00.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The company earned $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post $7.25 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Gabelli upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Henry Schein from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $183.00 price target on Henry Schein and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.84.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $139,100,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Henry Schein by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 37,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $3,385,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $4,057,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc is a provider of healthcare products and services primarily to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners. The Company operates through two segments: healthcare distribution, and technology and value-added services. The healthcare distribution segment distributes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
