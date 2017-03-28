Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) SVP Michael S. Ettinger Sells 6,960 Shares

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 6,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total value of $1,190,786.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,356,485.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) opened at 171.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.80. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.23 and a 12 month high of $183.00.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The company earned $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post $7.25 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/michael-s-ettinger-sells-6960-shares-of-henry-schein-inc-hsic-stock-updated.html.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Gabelli upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Henry Schein from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $183.00 price target on Henry Schein and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $139,100,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Henry Schein by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 37,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $3,385,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $4,057,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a provider of healthcare products and services primarily to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners. The Company operates through two segments: healthcare distribution, and technology and value-added services. The healthcare distribution segment distributes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.