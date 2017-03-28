Insider Selling: Moody's Co. (MCO) SVP Sells 1,499 Shares of Stock

Moody's Co. (NYSE:MCO) SVP Michael S. Crimmins sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $168,037.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Moody's Co. (NYSE:MCO) opened at 111.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.92 and a beta of 1.30. Moody's Co. has a 52 week low of $87.30 and a 52 week high of $114.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.41.

Moody's Co. (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Moody's Co. had a negative return on equity of 260.34% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $942.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody's Co. will post $5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody's Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Moody's Co. by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Moody's Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Moody's Co. by 57.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blenheim Capital Management BV purchased a new position in Moody's Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Moody's Co. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays PLC lowered Moody's Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody's Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Moody's Co. from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Moody's Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.71.

Moody’s Corporation (Moody’s) is a provider of credit ratings; credit, capital markets and economic related research, data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services; quantitative credit risk measures, financial services training and certification services, and outsourced research and analytical services to financial institution customers.

