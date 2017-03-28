Michael Macmillan Sells 21,180 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Stock

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) EVP Michael Macmillan sold 21,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $1,662,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,820 shares in the company, valued at $11,682,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) opened at 78.35 on Tuesday. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $83.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.08. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post $3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 111,392 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,524 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 14.7% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 378,585 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,238,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $2,990,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States are collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of approximately 2,163 stores.

