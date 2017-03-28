Michael M. Mcnamara Sells 13,500 Shares of Workday Inc (WDAY) Stock

Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $1,097,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael M. Mcnamara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Michael M. Mcnamara sold 6,666 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $469,886.34.

Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) opened at 82.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $16.83 billion. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $65.79 and a 1-year high of $93.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.57.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.19 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post $0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Citigroup Inc lowered Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Workday from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Workday from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wunderlich reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $468,573,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,906,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,496,000 after buying an additional 154,678 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 17.6% in the third quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,633,000 after buying an additional 319,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Workday by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,068,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,714,000 after buying an additional 26,016 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Workday by 90.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 815,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,792,000 after buying an additional 386,900 shares during the period.

About Workday

Workday, Inc is a provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The Company delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for various companies, educational institutions and government agencies. It operates in the cloud applications segment.

