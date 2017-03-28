Michael J. Norris Sells 58,801 Shares of Computacenter plc (CCC) Stock

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) insider Michael J. Norris sold 58,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 718 ($9.02), for a total transaction of £422,191.18 ($530,590.90).

Shares of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) opened at 747.00 on Tuesday. Computacenter plc has a one year low of GBX 666.45 and a one year high of GBX 860.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 771.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 756.33. The firm’s market cap is GBX 899.85 million.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Computacenter plc’s previous dividend of $7.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/michael-j-norris-sells-58801-shares-of-computacenter-plc-ccc-stock.html.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCC. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.43) price target on shares of Computacenter plc in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.57) price target on shares of Computacenter plc in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.43) price target on shares of Computacenter plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.94) price target on shares of Computacenter plc in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 862.40 ($10.84).

About Computacenter plc

Computacenter plc is a provider of information technology (IT) infrastructure services. The Company’s segments include UK, Germany, France and Belgium. The Company advises organizations on IT strategy, implement technology and manages its customers’ infrastructures. It provides user support, devices and secures provision of applications and data to support individual working styles.

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.