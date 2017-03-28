RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) Insider Michael J. Hartnett Sells 1,828 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) insider Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $172,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael J. Hartnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Michael J. Hartnett sold 23,472 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,234,534.40.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Michael J. Hartnett sold 14,100 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total value of $1,327,374.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 15,496 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,464,526.96.

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) opened at 91.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.17. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $99.92.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post $3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 134.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 14.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth $218,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. William Blair raised RBC Bearings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of engineered precision bearings and products, which are integral to the manufacture and operation of machines, aircraft and mechanical systems. The Company operates through four segments: Plain Bearings; Roller Bearings; Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products.

