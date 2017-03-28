Comerica Bank Has $2,909,000 Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.2% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Argentus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at $146,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) opened at 478.94 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.36 and a 52-week high of $489.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $475.45 and a 200 day moving average of $431.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.16. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 81.17%. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post $16.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.17.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 360 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.06, for a total value of $166,701.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,108.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Donnelly sold 6,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.22, for a total transaction of $2,785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,241 shares of company stock worth $27,469,474. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The Company operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations and Other. The Company manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics and food retailing applications.

