Methanex Co. (MEOH) Receives $53.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.63.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lifted their price target on Methanex from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Methanex by 1,228.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,566,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,587,000 after buying an additional 2,373,698 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,444,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,961,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Methanex by 200.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,168,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,198,000 after buying an additional 779,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 28.2% in the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,162,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,356,000 after buying an additional 255,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) opened at 44.75 on Thursday. Methanex has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $53.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.02 billion.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.26. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $585 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post $4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -846.15%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp is a Canada-based producer and supplier of methanol to a range of international markets. The Company operates production sites in Canada, Chile, Egypt, New Zealand, the United States, as well as Trinidad and Tobago. Its global operations are supported by a global supply chain of terminals, storage facilities and a fleet of methanol ocean tankers.

