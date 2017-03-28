Metaldyne Performance Group Inc (mpg) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Metaldyne Performance Group Inc (NYSE:mpg) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of Metaldyne Performance Group (NYSE:MPG) opened at 22.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.47. Metaldyne Performance Group has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Metaldyne Performance Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Metaldyne Performance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metaldyne Performance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

About Metaldyne Performance Group

Metaldyne Performance Group Inc provides components for use in engine, transmission and driveline (Powertrain) and chassis, suspension, steering and brake component (Safety-Critical) Platforms for the global light, commercial and industrial vehicle markets. The Company produces these components using complex metal-forming manufacturing technologies and processes for a customer base of vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier I suppliers.

