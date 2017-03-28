VSA Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Metal Tiger PLC (MTR)

VSA Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Metal Tiger PLC (LON:MTR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. VSA Capital currently has a GBX 5.68 ($0.07) price target on the stock.

Metal Tiger PLC (LON:MTR) opened at 2.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.24. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 13.44 million. Metal Tiger PLC has a one year low of GBX 1.31 and a one year high of GBX 6.40.

Metal Tiger PLC Company Profile

Metal Tiger plc has direct equity investment in various the United Kingdom Alternative investment market (AIM) resource companies. The Company’s segments are Asset Trading and Metal Projects. The Asset Trading segment includes strategic investments in fellow AIM quoted resource exploration and development companies, including equity and warrant holdings.

