Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (MACK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.06.

Several research firms recently commented on MACK. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Vetr downgraded Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) opened at 3.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. The company’s market cap is $399.54 million. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $9.02.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company earned $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 186.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merrimack Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $818,000. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $37,784,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,806,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,873,000 after buying an additional 253,725 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after buying an additional 195,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 260,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 40,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines consisting of therapeutics paired with companion diagnostics for the treatment of cancer. Its therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-398, MM-302, MM-121, MM-141 and MM-151.

