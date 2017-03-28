Merlin Entertainments PLC (MERL) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Merlin Entertainments PLC (LON:MERL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 450 ($5.66) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on Merlin Entertainments PLC from GBX 520 ($6.54) to GBX 575 ($7.23) and gave the company a ” overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Numis Securities Ltd started coverage on Merlin Entertainments PLC in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set an “add” rating and a GBX 553 ($6.95) price target for the company. Peel Hunt started coverage on Merlin Entertainments PLC in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 510 ($6.41) price target for the company. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.47) target price on shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 500.73 ($6.29).

Shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC (LON:MERL) opened at 473.60 on Tuesday. Merlin Entertainments PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 316.79 and a 12 month high of GBX 507.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 488.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 462.90. The firm’s market cap is GBX 4.81 billion.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Merlin Entertainments PLC’s previous dividend of $2.20.

About Merlin Entertainments PLC

Merlin Entertainments plc is a United Kingdom-based entertainment company. The Company operates through three business segments: Midway Attractions, LEGOLAND Parks and Resort Theme Parks. Its products include Midway attractions, which are smaller, indoor attractions located in city centers or resorts, and Theme parks, which are larger multi-day destination venues, with on-site themed accommodation.

