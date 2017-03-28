Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) Position Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 836,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.09% of Meritage Homes Corp worth $29,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Meritage Homes Corp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Meritage Homes Corp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Meritage Homes Corp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes Corp by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Meritage Homes Corp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) opened at 36.15 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes Corp has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average of $35.01.

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $880.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.50 million. Meritage Homes Corp had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post $3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) Position Boosted by State Street Corp” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/meritage-homes-corp-mth-position-boosted-by-state-street-corp.html.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTH. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes Corp in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes Corp in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Meritage Homes Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.94.

In other Meritage Homes Corp news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $183,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $35,869.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,151 shares of company stock worth $635,188. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company is a designer and builder of single-family detached homes. It operates in two segments: homebuilding and financial services. It offers a range of homes that are designed to offer to a range of homebuyers. It has homebuilding operations in over three regions: West, which includes Arizona, California Central and East; Central region, which includes Texas, and the East region includes Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.