Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Stake Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Merit Medical Systems worth $7,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 38.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) opened at 28.55 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $157.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Stake Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/merit-medical-systems-inc-mmsi-stake-boosted-by-renaissance-technologies-llc.html.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a designer, developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices used in an array of interventional and diagnostic procedures. The Company operates in two segments: cardiovascular and endoscopy. Its cardiovascular segment consists of cardiology and radiology devices, which assist in diagnosing and treating coronary arterial disease, peripheral vascular disease and other non-vascular diseases; embolotherapeutic products, and cardiac rhythm management and electrophysiology (CRM/EP) devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.