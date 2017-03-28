Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) received a €110.00 ($119.57) target price from equities research analysts at Independent Research GmbH in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG set a €118.00 ($128.26) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Monday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €105.00 ($114.13) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($111.96) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €106.18 ($115.42).

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) opened at 103.413 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €102.49 and its 200 day moving average is €98.58. Merck KGaA has a 1-year low of €71.32 and a 1-year high of €105.50. The firm has a market capitalization of €44.96 billion and a PE ratio of 27.599.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Merck KGaA (MRK) PT Set at €110.00 by Independent Research GmbH” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/merck-kgaa-mrk-pt-set-at-110-00-by-independent-research-gmbh-2.html.

About Merck KGaA

.

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.