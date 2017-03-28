Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been assigned a €109.00 ($118.48) price objective by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($111.96) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Commerzbank Ag set a €101.00 ($109.78) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($119.57) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas set a €114.00 ($123.91) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €118.00 ($128.26) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €106.18 ($115.42).

Shares of Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) opened at 103.413 on Friday. The company has a market cap of €44.96 billion and a PE ratio of 27.599. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €71.32 and a 12 month high of €105.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €102.49 and a 200-day moving average of €98.58.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Merck KGaA (MRK) PT Set at €109.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/merck-kgaa-mrk-pt-set-at-109-00-by-sanford-c-bernstein.html.

About Merck KGaA

