Merck KGaA (MRK) PT Set at €109.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been assigned a €109.00 ($118.48) price objective by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($111.96) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Commerzbank Ag set a €101.00 ($109.78) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($119.57) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas set a €114.00 ($123.91) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €118.00 ($128.26) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €106.18 ($115.42).
Shares of Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) opened at 103.413 on Friday. The company has a market cap of €44.96 billion and a PE ratio of 27.599. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €71.32 and a 12 month high of €105.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €102.49 and a 200-day moving average of €98.58.
About Merck KGaA
