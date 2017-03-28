Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a €109.00 ($118.48) target price by equities research analysts at Commerzbank Ag in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MRK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($108.70) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €118.00 ($128.26) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BNP Paribas set a €114.00 ($123.91) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. DZ Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €101.00 ($109.78) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €106.18 ($115.42).

Shares of Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) opened at 103.413 on Friday. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of €71.32 and a 12-month high of €105.50. The company has a market capitalization of €44.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.599. The company’s 50 day moving average is €102.49 and its 200 day moving average is €98.58.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Merck KGaA (MRK) PT Set at €109.00 by Commerzbank Ag” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/merck-kgaa-mrk-pt-set-at-109-00-by-commerzbank-ag.html.

About Merck KGaA

.

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.