Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) Director Thomas R. Sullivan Sells 7,000 Shares

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Director Thomas R. Sullivan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $233,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,337.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) opened at 34.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $562.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.83. Mercantile Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $38.68.

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Mercantile Bank Corp. had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Corp. will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Mercantile Bank Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

MBWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Mercantile Bank Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded Mercantile Bank Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank Corp. during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank Corp. during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mercantile Bank Corp. by 56.3% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corp. Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns the Mercantile Bank of Michigan (the Bank). The Bank is a state banking company. The bank, through its approximately 50 office locations, provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and retail banking services in and around the West and Central portions of Michigan.

