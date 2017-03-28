Medifast Inc (MED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company earned $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.01 million. Medifast had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Medifast updated its Q1 guidance to $0.45-0.48 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $2.00-2.10 EPS.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) opened at 43.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $515.05 million, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average is $41.08. Medifast has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $46.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling bought 17,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.33 per share, for a total transaction of $706,081.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,309 shares in the company, valued at $219,420.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Medifast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Medifast by 3,830.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Medifast by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Medifast by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Medifast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,611,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc (Medifast) is engaged in the production, distribution and sale of weight loss, weight management and healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Jason Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Take Shape For Life, Inc, Jason Enterprises, Inc, Medifast Franchise Systems (MFSI), Inc, Jason Properties, LLC, Medifast Nutrition, Inc and Seven Crondall, LLC.

