MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (MRT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. owns, develops, operates, leases and disposes healthcare properties and portfolios. It operates primarily in Texas, California, Nevada and South Carolina. MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MRT. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MedEquities Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on MedEquities Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) traded up 0.37% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 152,948 shares. The firm’s market cap is $346.19 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. MedEquities Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $12.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MedEquities Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,438,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in MedEquities Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $12,367,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in MedEquities Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $11,098,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in MedEquities Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $9,400,000. Finally, Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in MedEquities Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $5,875,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MedEquities Realty Trust

MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company invests primarily in real estate across the acute and post-acute spectrum of care. It focuses on investing in various types of healthcare properties, including acute care hospitals; skilled nursing facilities; short-stay surgical and specialty hospitals, which focus on orthopedic, heart and other dedicated surgeries and specialty procedures; dedicated specialty hospitals, such as inpatient rehabilitation facilities, long-term acute care hospitals and facilities providing psychiatric care; physician clinics; diagnostic facilities; outpatient surgery centers, and facilities that support these services, such as medical office buildings.

