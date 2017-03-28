McDonald's Co. (MCD) Stake Increased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,116 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in McDonald's Co. were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's Co. during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's Co. during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. by 150.7% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. by 57.1% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. by 10.2% in the second quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) opened at 129.49 on Tuesday. McDonald's Co. has a 52 week low of $110.33 and a 52 week high of $131.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.69.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. McDonald's Co. had a return on equity of 514.39% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post $6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. McDonald's Co.’s payout ratio is presently 69.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $136.00 price objective on McDonald's Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG boosted their price objective on McDonald's Co. from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's Co. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Instinet restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's Co. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.60.

In other McDonald's Co. news, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.94 per share, with a total value of $206,304.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Co. Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally-relevant menu of quality food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

