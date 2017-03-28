Telsey Advisory Group Boosts McDonald's Co. (MCD) Price Target to $136.00

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MCD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDonald's Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Vetr raised shares of McDonald's Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.33 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $127.00 target price on shares of McDonald's Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $121.00 target price on shares of McDonald's Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of McDonald's Co. in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.60.

Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) opened at 129.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.69. McDonald's Co. has a 52 week low of $110.33 and a 52 week high of $131.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.43.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. McDonald's Co. had a return on equity of 514.39% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm earned $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post $6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. McDonald's Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.37%.

In related news, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.94 per share, for a total transaction of $206,304.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massey Quick & Co. LLC bought a new position in McDonald's Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Zions Bancorporation raised its stake in McDonald's Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald's Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in McDonald's Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald's Co. by 150.7% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Co. Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally-relevant menu of quality food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

