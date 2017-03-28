Mayo Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Intel Co. (INTC)

Mayo Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,056,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intel by 705.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,295,798 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $301,186,000 after buying an additional 7,265,442 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1,132.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,735,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $141,000,000 after buying an additional 3,432,246 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,579,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,506,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) opened at 35.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $38.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Intel had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm earned $16.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. BNP Paribas set a $39.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.99.

In related news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 79,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $2,884,570.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,391,874.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 17,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $659,243.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,691.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,898,612. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

