Juno Therapeutics Inc (JUNO) PT Set at $34.00 by Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $34.00 price target on Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JUNO) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Juno Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research raised Juno Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a market perform rating on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. FBR & Co lowered Juno Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $34.00 price objective on Juno Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) opened at 20.85 on Thursday. Juno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $49.72. The firm’s market cap is $2.16 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82.

Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. Juno Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 445.86% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Juno Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 409.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juno Therapeutics will post ($2.80) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony B. Evnin purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $176,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,048.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Washington CORP raised its position in Juno Therapeutics by 64.5% in the third quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 65,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 25,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Juno Therapeutics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,415,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,380,000 after buying an additional 478,044 shares during the last quarter. BB Biotech AG raised its position in Juno Therapeutics by 7.7% in the third quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,405,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,164,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Juno Therapeutics by 111.8% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 102,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Juno Therapeutics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Juno Therapeutics

Juno Therapeutics, Inc (Juno) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on re-engaging the body’s immune system to revolutionize the treatment of cancer. The Company is developing cell-based cancer immunotherapies based on its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and T cell receptor (TCR) technologies to genetically engineer T cells to recognize and kill cancer cells.

