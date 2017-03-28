Matson, Inc. (MATX) Director Michael J. Chun Sells 4,300 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Director Michael J. Chun sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $147,662.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) opened at 30.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.02. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $43.00.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm earned $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.69 million. Matson had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post $1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Matson’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/matson-inc-matx-director-sells-147662-00-in-stock-updated.html.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Matson by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 578,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,090,000 after buying an additional 30,323 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matson by 43.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 16.1% in the third quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 471,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after buying an additional 65,320 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Matson by 36.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 25,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

MATX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Matson, Inc is a transportation company in the Marine industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.