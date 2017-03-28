Matson, Inc. (MATX) Director Michael J. Chun Sells 4,300 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Director Michael J. Chun sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $147,662.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) opened at 30.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.02. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $43.00.
Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm earned $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.69 million. Matson had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post $1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Matson’s payout ratio is 38.00%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Matson by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 578,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,090,000 after buying an additional 30,323 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matson by 43.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 16.1% in the third quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 471,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after buying an additional 65,320 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Matson by 36.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 25,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.
MATX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Matson, Inc is a transportation company in the Marine industry.
