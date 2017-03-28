Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) VP Sells $44,590.00 in Stock

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) VP Mathew Watson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $44,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,708.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) opened at 46.20 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.77.

Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.28. Best Buy Co had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Best Buy Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post $3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Best Buy Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Vetr downgraded Best Buy Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Best Buy Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.85 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy Co in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Best Buy Co from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy Co by 0.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,186 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co by 2.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,174 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 23,075 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SECOR Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co by 4.2% in the third quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,070 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents or using its Websites or mobile applications. It operates through two segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment consists of the operations in all states, districts and territories of the United States, under various brand names, including Best Buy, bestbuy.com, Best Buy Mobile, Best Buy Direct, Best Buy Express, Geek Squad, Magnolia Home Theater, and Pacific Kitchen and Home.

