Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys New Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $576,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,107,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,867,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,931,000 after buying an additional 144,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) opened at 131.10 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $110.49 and a 52-week high of $133.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.04 and its 200-day moving average is $122.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.23.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company earned $3.70 billion during the quarter. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post $6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.9825 dividend. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.27.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $584,978.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,949.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manoochehr K. Nazar sold 23,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $3,097,979.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,012,390.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,132 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,958. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power company in North America with electric generating facilities located in over 30 states in the United States and approximately five provinces in Canada. NEE’s operating segments are FPL, an electric utility, and NEER, an energy business.

